Heading into the new year, the economy looks in better shape than Biden’s legislative agenda. The Wall Street Journal reports: “A booming U.S. economy is rippling around the world, leaving global supply chains struggling to keep up and pushing up prices. The force of the American expansion is also inducing overseas companies to invest in the U.S., betting that the growth is still accelerating and will outpace other major economies.”
With a projected 7 percent annualized growth rate for the fourth quarter, the United States is running circles around Europe and China. That relative strength against the rest of the world, reflected in a strong dollar that lowers the cost of imports for U.S. consumers, matters greatly.
The economy grew 2.3 percent in the third quarter (higher than the expected 2.1 percent). Moreover, for all the talk of inflation and the pandemic, consumer confidence is through the roof. ABC News reports: “The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — rose to 115.8 in December, the highest reading since July.”
That economic exuberance is driven in part by a drop in gas prices. The White House can now boast that gas prices are down nearly 10 cents from last month. As it noted in a recent statement, “The average price at the pump is now $3.32. This price is in line with the real price of gasoline over the previous ten years from 2011-2020.” Next year, gas is expected to drop below $3 per gallon.
Furthermore supply chain woes are showing signs of abating. As Biden said at a meeting on Wednesday with his supply chain task force, “Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered and shelves are not empty.” He was also able to point to concrete steps his administration has taken to address the issue, such as obtaining the ports’ agreement to operate 24/7.
If nothing else, by highlighting the problem and making “supply chains” a household word, the administration helped consumers, suppliers and transit companies avoid holiday calamities. The New York Times reports, “Many consumers helped themselves by shopping early and in person.” Retailers and consumers planned ahead, and delivery companies hired appropriately. “By some measures, in fact, they have done a better job this holiday season than even before the pandemic,” the Times reports.
So was all the gloom and doom in the news just weeks ago overwrought, or has the economy suddenly shown real signs of progress? Perhaps both are right.
As a political matter, the improved economic situation helps the White House in a couple ways. A breather from interminable bad news cycles gives Biden more political muscle in dealing with his own party and in painting the Republicans as rooting against the economy. And any dampening of inflation fears may help Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) get to a “yes” on some sort of Build Back Better deal. (Being blamed for slowing down an economic recovery may be a powerful incentive to keep BBB from collapsing.)
Coming on the heels of a major political setback in Congress, the cheery economic news could not have come at a better time for Biden. Now, he just has to keep the momentum going into 2022.