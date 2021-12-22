Progressives are not giving up on the array of programs contained in the bill. But the shape of the legislation could change in any number of ways. In response to a question about the child tax credit and a plan previously put out by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Psaki made clear the White House was not fixated on one legislative vehicle. “[W]e are going to work with anybody who’s interested in taking steps to lower costs for the American people, whether it’s on child care or elder care or health care,” she said. “We want to get Build Back Better done because the comprehensive package is going to have an enormous impact, according to dozens of economists across the board. It would require 60 votes in order to get individual pieces passed.”