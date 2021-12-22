All we can do is wait and see whether the United States will keep its promise to our Afghan allies. We’ve filed for humanitarian parole and paid more than $7,000 in filing fees to CIS so my friends can come to the United States, just like the thousands of luckier Afghans who got into Kabul airport. Our bipartisan team of volunteers submitted letters of support from Army officers and non-commissioned officers, photographic evidence of their service with U.S. forces, certificates from U.S. and NATO units and affidavits attesting to the threats to their families. We’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars and built a support team to provide these families with housing, food, medical care, education and anything else they need to resettle in the United States. We got them out of Afghanistan and could get them to the United States if only CIS chooses to let them live.