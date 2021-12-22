That choice may seem unpalatable to many, but a failure to choose between the options is impossible. Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union tried to do that in the country’s recent election, choosing a lackluster centrist, Armin Laschet, as its candidate for chancellor rather than swinging right to recapture conservatives attracted to the populist Alternative for Germany, known by its German initials AfD. The CDU crashed to its worst-ever showing, winning only 24 percent. Moderate former CDU voters moved to the Greens or the classical liberal Free Democrats, each of which gained votes, while conservatives either stuck with AfD or supported one of three right-wing populist parties that did not get enough votes to enter parliament. The new German government is a coalition between the Social Democrats, Greens and the FDP, while the CDU has belatedly selected Laschet’s prior opponent, conservative Friedrich Merz, as its new leader.