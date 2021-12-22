Learning from our experiences during the pandemic, Martha’s Table has committed to scaling up our cash assistance programs over the next five years. These programs aim to help stabilize families when they need it most, whether that is during a broader economic downturn, when faced with the heavy costs of a newborn or when entering retirement. We also plan to use cash assistance to foster economic mobility through child savings accounts. Research shows that having as little as $499 in savings as a child is associated with being three times as likely to attend college and four times as likely to graduate.