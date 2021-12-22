Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd — whose death when the then-Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes set off a summer of protests against the too-frequent exercise of anti-Black police brutality nationwide. The verdict could never make up for a life unjustly taken. Nor is it an indictment of all law enforcement officers everywhere, most of whom do vital public safety work with honor and decency. But the jury’s refusal to accept that the officer was merely doing his job represented progress on which the country must continue to build as it strives to improve policing and reckon more broadly with its racist past and present. The same glimmer of promise emerged when in December three White men were convicted of murder for pursuing and fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was on a jog in their suburban neighborhood.