Near the onset of the pandemic, federal student loan payments were suspended to lessen the burden on the 45 million Americans who had to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars every month while the economy was going into free fall. Forty-one million took advantage of the suspension. Since then, the moratorium has been extended multiple times — most recently in August, when the Biden administration said they were making a final extension to Jan. 31, 2022. “A smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki recently said.