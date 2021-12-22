Yet he may not be wrong to believe he can get what he wants through war. Though far stronger than they were in 2014, when Mr. Putin seized Crimea and the Donbas region, Ukraine’s armed forces are probably no match for Russia’s and may well have to retreat quickly to the western side of the Dnieper River, which essentially bisects the country. The United States and its allies, distracted by domestic politics and coronavirus, can try to deter Russia by beefing up Ukraine’s capacity to fight back, and to punish Russia with economic sanctions. The potential efficacy of the latter is limited by Western Europe’s dependence on energy from Russia, however. Moscow can do retaliatory damage through cyberwarfare and other means.