In some respects, there is reason for optimism. Yet this rosy narrative obscures a great deal about the state of the country.
It is true that Italy’s government effectively put in place some of the most severe restrictions among Western democracies to curb infections, imposing measures that the vast majority of the population embraced responsibly. Centuries of cliches about unruly Italians have been put to the test. After a rocky start, the vaccine campaign moved faster than in most European countries. Today, 80 percent of Italians aged 5 or older are fully vaccinated.
Moreover, Italy — the biggest beneficiary of the European Union’s 750 billion-euro recovery fund — submitted a solid plan to spend the more than 248 billion euros it received. “The tide is finally turning,” announced Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, in a speech at the Catholic University of Milan. “The Italian economy is growing faster than at any time in this century,” she added.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi is the main figure behind this “new Renaissance.” Last February, the former president of the European Central Bank was picked to lead a national unity government, and his legendary aura of competence helped shift the perception of Italy as sluggish and irreformable. He did not turn the country around in 10 months, but he conveyed the idea that radical change is possible. Draghi managed to quell a proverbially unstable political system while restoring confidence on the international stage, leading some observers to crown “Super Mario” as Angela Merkel’s heir in the role of de facto E.U. leader.
Unfortunately, the reports of Italy’s rebirth are greatly exaggerated. Today’s growth rate looks impressive mostly because the gross domestic product dropped by 9 percent in 2020, one of the worst performances among the E.U. countries. When von der Leyen said Italy’s growth has never been faster during this century, she didn’t mention that the country’s economy has been essentially stagnating for that timespan.
The country’s public debt is at a staggering 154.4 percent of the GDP, and the government predicts it will fall by a mere 7 percent by 2024. The budget law proposed by the Draghi cabinet adds up to 79 billion euros in new debt in the next three years, delaying the austerity measures needed to stabilize Italy’s public finances. It also shrunk the size of the health-care budget as a share of GDP compared to 2019, a sign that one of the main lessons of the pandemic has hardly been learned.
In addition, the ambitious National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be hard to execute for a country with limited industrial capabilities. The chief executive of Webuild, the largest general contractor in the country, said the sector will need an additional 100,000 workers to face the infrastructure challenges ahead. It’s a daunting task, as skilled workers have been leaving the country for decades; in the eight years after 2013, the number of Italians who moved abroad looking for job opportunities rose by 42 percent.
Italy’s unemployment is at 9.4 percent, three points higher than the E.U. average, and youth unemployment rose to nearly 30 percent in 2021. Productivity levels have not increased since the mid-1990s. The justice system stands as one of the most inefficient in the E.U., and its byzantine tax code makes it one of the most unattractive places for starting a business in the region. Italy is also one of the fastest-aging countries in the world, and in December the country’s fertility rate reached its lowest point on record.
These are deeply entrenched, systemic issues that no single prime minister can solve, no matter how competent he is and how much funding he may be able to negotiate with the E.U.
There’s no doubt Draghi has been a positive force for a country that has been desperately longing for structural reforms. As the Economist noted, “for once, a broad majority of [Italian] politicians buried their differences to back a programme of thoroughgoing reform,” which is no small accomplishment for such a change-resistant political class.
And yet, his tenure as prime minister is itself a symptom of a deeper problem. He has been picked to fix what the previous elected coalition could not. The understandable excitement about the country’s current performance has to be tempered by the awareness that mending Italy’s structural malfunctions is a task that requires the full commitment of the whole nation. Italy cannot depend on a technocrat authoritatively leading it from one emergency to the next.