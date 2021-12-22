Italy is going through an exciting time. The country, which was brutally battered by covid-19 in 2020, has been praised as a model in handling the crisis in 2021. Its economy is now growing faster than Germany and at about the same pace of France. Its national soccer team won the European Championship, its athletes overperformed in the Olympics, an Italian rock band won the Eurovision Song Contest, and Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi was awarded the Nobel Prize. Last week, the Economist selected Italy as its country of the year for being the “most improved” nation in 2021.