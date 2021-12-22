The only court that can defend Memorial is the court of public opinion — both domestic and international. Abroad, the U.S. Congress, the European Parliament, the Council of Europe, as well as senior Western officials have demanded that the Kremlin withdraw its lawsuits and stop efforts “to harass, stigmatize, and silence civil society.” European and U.S. lawmakers have urged sanctions on Kremlin officials involved in the persecution of Memorial. At home, a petition in support of Memorial has been signed by tens of thousands of Russians. Lyudmila Petrushevskaya, one of Russia’s most famous living writers, renounced a state award she had received from Putin. Several dozen members of the Russian Academy of Sciences signed an open letter protesting the closure of Memorial and accusing the government of “an attempt to deprive the nation of its memory.”