In 2017, Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo died in Chinese custody from liver cancer after the government denied him the ability to travel for medical treatment. After his exploitatively stage-managed burial by sea, his widow, Liu Xia, disappeared from public view. Journalists and diplomats who tried to visit her home were turned away by state security services. Upon a swell of public outrage, a short video of Liu Xia appeared on YouTube — a platform that is blocked in China — claiming she had voluntarily withdrawn to have “time to mourn.” We at PEN America concluded then that the video “fits squarely within the pattern of Chinese propaganda videos in which individuals give coerced statements that promote the party narrative.” Authorities kept Liu Xia under house arrest until July 2018.