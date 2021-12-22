Had Mr. Northam uttered those words in February 2019, they might have been taken very differently. Then, he was engulfed in controversy following the publication of a photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook page, depicting two individuals — one in a Ku Klux Klan costume and the other in blackface. Mr. Northam initially apologized for the photo; then, a day later, he said he had no memory of seeing or posing for it, and insisted he was not depicted in the image. Such was the furor that he went into seclusion for days, shuttling by tunnel between the governor’s mansion and a nearby building where he has an office.
Today, as he and his wife, Pamela, get ready to depart the mansion, Mr. Northam’s reputation is not only restored but burnished. Having rededicated the remaining three years of his tenure to racial equity, he chalked up a list of substantive achievements, managed the coronavirus pandemic better than many governors and stewarded a robust state economy. Virginia’s budget has a $2.6 billion surplus.
The rare politician whose conduct and speech are marked by humility, Mr. Northam made good on his pledge to refocus on racial injustices after the yearbook incident. “We’re ready to learn from our mistakes,” he said at the time.
He signed a bill ending Virginia’s death penalty, under which Black convicts had been disproportionately condemned for decades. He successfully pushed to raise the threshold for felony larceny prosecutions from $200, the nation’s lowest, to $1,000, meaning that relatively minor thefts no longer result in lengthy prison sentences for offenders who are usually young and often Black. He successfully advocated to end two noxious state laws whose weight fell inordinately on African Americans — the suspension of driver’s licenses based on unpaid court fines and fees; and prison terms for recreational marijuana use.
Critically, he also lent his weight to removing Confederate statues in Richmond, Charlottesville and elsewhere, correctly regarding them as lionizing traitors who fought to preserve slavery and injustice. And he helped dramatically expand the state’s investment in broadband, narrowing the digital divide.
Mr. Northam, 62, who grew up tending livestock on a farm on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, entered politics after years as an Army medical officer and pediatric neurologist. When he won a state Senate seat as a Democrat in 2007, he was so little given to partisanship that Republicans tried to recruit him to change parties; after all, he had voted for George W. Bush, twice. “No question, I was underinformed,” he said.
He made a similar self-diagnosis after the yearbook blowup, confessing that despite a strong legislative record on civil rights, he had not fully grasped the extent to which Black Americans continued to suffer from inequities. That humble willingness to squarely face his shortcomings, bear down and do better was key to Mr. Northam’s political redemption, and to his success as governor.