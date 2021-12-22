Had Mr. Northam uttered those words in February 2019, they might have been taken very differently. Then, he was engulfed in controversy following the publication of a photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook page, depicting two individuals — one in a Ku Klux Klan costume and the other in blackface. Mr. Northam initially apologized for the photo; then, a day later, he said he had no memory of seeing or posing for it, and insisted he was not depicted in the image. Such was the furor that he went into seclusion for days, shuttling by tunnel between the governor’s mansion and a nearby building where he has an office.