Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw and Sen. Scott A. Surovell, both Democrats from Fairfax, said for the past two years, they’ve prepared or introduced similar legislation but were asked not to pursue it — by NARAL, an abortion rights group that is now pushing for the special session.

“I had the bill drafted and they directed me not to introduce it — twice,” Surovell said. “The activist community said, ‘No, hit the brakes. Don’t do it.’ It’s awfully rich to hear that [criticism] coming from them now.”

Tarina Keene, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia, confirmed that for strategic reasons, she’d asked Saslaw and Surovell to abandon efforts to put Roe or something similar in the state code for the past two years, when Democrats enjoyed majorities in both chambers for the first time in a generation.