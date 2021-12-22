The Post’s Laura Vozzella reported that Senate Democrats were ready to go with Roe-in-the-code legislation, but were waved off:
Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw and Sen. Scott A. Surovell, both Democrats from Fairfax, said for the past two years, they’ve prepared or introduced similar legislation but were asked not to pursue it — by NARAL, an abortion rights group that is now pushing for the special session.“I had the bill drafted and they directed me not to introduce it — twice,” Surovell said. “The activist community said, ‘No, hit the brakes. Don’t do it.’ It’s awfully rich to hear that [criticism] coming from them now.”Tarina Keene, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia, confirmed that for strategic reasons, she’d asked Saslaw and Surovell to abandon efforts to put Roe or something similar in the state code for the past two years, when Democrats enjoyed majorities in both chambers for the first time in a generation.
Those newfound majorities quickly bred complacency. But the thornier issue is Democratic lawmakers essentially outsourcing their leadership on the issue to outside interest groups.
It shouldn’t have to be said, but here goes: Legislators have a responsibility to listen to their constituents. And after they have listened, they should lead.
Democratic lawmakers listened too well, and for far too long, to a single group. Now, the clock has run out. Those still pushing for lawmakers to do something — anything — between now and the GOP takeover on Jan. 12 are denying reality. The activists and Democratic lawmakers blew their chance to do Roe first — and right — in 2020, immediately after the new Democratic majority was sworn in.
They chose this path. The hard lesson: Do the big thing first. Make your statement, please your base and then get on with the next item. Unless, of course, you’re a hardened cynic who believes it’s better to have the issue than it is to pass the solution. And no one is that cynical, even in Richmond, right?
Speaking of cynicism: The other item still cooking in Virginia politics is what the state Supreme Court will finally decide to do on redistricting. Among the many unresolved items is what the 7th Congressional District will look like and whether the incumbent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, will parachute into a 7th that’s far removed from her current Henrico County home base.
Spanberger is privately saying she will run. While this story is unfolding, it would be worth Spanberger’s while to recall the case of ex-Rep J. Randy Forbes, the last member of the state’s congressional delegation to go shopping for a new district (and make no mistake, the 7th will be a very new district for Spanberger).
Forbes, the one-time 4th Congressional District representative, Armed Services subcommittee chairman and longtime GOP powerhouse, decamped to run in the neighboring and open 2nd District in 2016 after a court-ordered remapping gave the 4th District a strong Democratic tilt.
Forbes ran in the open 2nd against then-Del. Scott Taylor. Forbes touted his seniority, his experience. Taylor struck hard on the obvious issue: “Coward. Deserter. Quitter. These are the words people use to describe J. Randy Forbes abandoning his own people to save himself. He doesn’t live in our district, and he can’t even vote for himself,” [Taylor] said in a radio ad.
Forbes lost. Handily.