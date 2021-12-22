Remember that sound? Almost always a false alarm, usually accompanied by cheers from the kids and groans from teachers. They get free time outside. We have to reshuffle curriculum and precious time. But this day? My students freeze. They search each other’s faces and mine.
The social media network TikTok loves a good “challenge,” ranging from dances to theft of school property. But the “challenge” that allegedly went viral for Dec. 17 was “shoot up your school.” The threats were credible, or not, depending on when you got your news. But rumors were enough.
“Check in with me often,” my boyfriend said before I left for work, mentally calculating the number of schools throughout the United States. Of course I went in: As only teachers know, it’s harder to be absent than to just go in and teach. And after all, I thought, what are the odds?
But now the fire alarm rings. My students are thinking, This is it. This is the way the shooter gathers us, on an open field, before picking us off, one by one.
And it’s only been a matter of time. I am thinking this, too.
“Stay there,” I say, voice teacher-firm. “Stay seated.”
They watch me. I go to the door — wide open despite the cold to circulate air so we don’t give each other covid. I stand a moment at the threshold to scan the exterior: the open walkways, the two-facing bungalows, the cement pad and air-conditioning unit, the baseball field.
My students do not see me lock eyes with the teacher next door who also came to scan the perimeter. I hasten to pull my door shut, and she follows suit.
I make for my computer to await that explanatory email from the principal: Someone burned popcorn. It’s dust from the pottery kiln.
A boy’s voice reaches me, “Lock that door, please.”
My students’ eyes are trained on the windows now.
“Ms. Gannon, lock —”
“It’s locked. It’s locked. It’s okay. It’s fine. Hold on.”
I don’t think it’s okay, but I smile at them anyway, hard, through my mask, so they are reassured.
They watch me grab my jacket, phone in pocket, from the back of my chair. I snatch my keys from my desk drawer.
Suddenly, I am aware that, just as they are locked in a room safe with me, I am locked in that room with them. Twenty-one potential shooters. I scan again, the interior this time.
Some see me searching their faces, their hands. Forty-two hands. Is a hand going for a gun tucked in a backpack?
I scan my memory for what I remember about my students — very little, since I’ve only taught here for five months.
I don’t know these kids. Is one holding a grudge?
We’ve locked away the threat from outside, but now, I am locked in with them. I am nearly frozen with fear, but as the only adult in the room, I cannot be.
I stand before my computer waiting for that email.
I am locked in with them. As a teacher, I’ve never wanted a gun, but, I slide a pair of scissors from my union mug, a perennial “Day of the Teacher” gift. The kids don’t see me. I hold the scissors by my belly.
A new thought hits me, and I feel silly: They couldn’t have pulled that alarm; we’ve been watching “Gatsby.”
I sigh, leave the scissors lying on the desk and go to stand by the door — just in case.
Wait a minute, could one of mine be in cahoots with a friend on the outside? I am overreacting.
At long last, though it’s only been seconds, the principal’s voice comes over the PA, “Teachers, stay in your room.”
I don’t know yet if I will.
Another long moment later, we hear him again, “It is a false alarm. We are working to find the source.”
“See? It’s nothing,” I say to the room, my voice as light as I can make it. “Nothing, but thank you all for listening and following directions so well! We make a good team.” I smile.
I return to my desk, my papers, my grading, and slide the scissors back into their holder.
I wish I could take off my mask so they could see that reassuring smile, that smile that tells them they were safe all along! And that their teacher always thought so. I wish I could, but I don’t know who is vaccinated and who is not.
Depending on when you got your news, the TikTok challenge to shoot up our schools was never a credible threat. Are you not reassured?