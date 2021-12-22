Instead of insisting that the government and the corporate sector step up in the face of a once-in-a-century viral pandemic, many expected individual responsibility to accomplish protections. And many blamed themselves — or each other — when they got sick, a pattern that is repeating as the omicron variant spreads.
Consider our less-than-adequate testing supplies. Remember all the helpful advice that people should take a rapid test before gathering with friends and relatives, particularly those who are older or otherwise at-risk? Well, many testing sites have no appointments left, and pharmacies and online stores are sold out of rapid, at-home tests.
Although public health experts — and many others — said from early on that testing would be critical, neither government nor business coordinated to ensure there would be enough tests for Americans.
And who can afford over-the-counter tests anyhow? Not the most vulnerable, such as those badly paid gig workers living in multigenerational houses. Such tests can cost about $25 for a pack of two — and that’s without price gouging. In Britain, by contrast, people can walk into a pharmacy and get a pack of seven for free. The British government will also mail them to people’s homes.
It’s only now, as omicron sweeps across our nation, that the Biden administration has said it will order a half-billion tests and, starting in January, mail them to Americans who want one. Don’t forget that White House press secretary Jen Psaki ridiculed this idea earlier this month.
In fact, President Biden’s speech Tuesday underscored — unintentionally, of course — how much more could have been done earlier. Along with emphasizing the importance of vaccines, the president announced a plan to increase hospital capacity. Sounds good, right? We’ve been told repeatedly that hospitals are overwhelmed and that individuals should take care not to overburden the system. Much less discussed is the fact that the number of U.S. hospital beds dropped by almost a quarter between 1990 and 2019, even as the population grew — as our health-care system pursued bigger profits.
Covid or no covid, hefty deductibles will continue to discourage individuals from seeking care when ill. And that’s the case among many who have insurance. Others have less help. Nearly a quarter of private industry workers in the United States lack paid sick leave, and many workers who have contracted covid have been denied the paid sick leave that was mandated in one of the early coronavirus protection packages. Some employers insist that workers report in until a diagnosis is confirmed — something that can take days, putting other employees at risk.
Such matters get a lot less attention from covid-scolds than individual behaviors. What do I mean? If you want to get a lot of likes and shares fast, tweet a picture of a random person without a mask in a public setting.
Now, there’s nothing unusual about casting blame in our society — consider how many routinely say those in poverty are responsible for their financial plight. But the politicization of the virus has affected reactions across the political spectrum.
On the right, it caused widespread vaccine denial and interest in dodgy treatments such as ivermectin, a parasite cure unproven against the coronavirus. On the left — particularly, as Substack writer Freddie de Boer pointed out, among the “educated, liberal, and upwardly mobile” — fear led some to hold fast to social-distancing rules that became unnecessary as vaccines reduced risks.
In some ways, the covid-scolds are like the people who claim our retirement savings crisis isn’t a result of the decline of pensions and the increased costs of housing, education and health care but the fault of people who, instead of saving their money, refuse to give up small luxuries, such as a morning latte from Starbucks.
Spoiler: It doesn’t add up when it comes to retirement savings, and it’s not true when it comes to covid either.
In our focus on red-blue divisions, many of us lost sight of realities about the viral threat itself and our collective and individual vulnerabilities. Now it looks like most of us will get infected at some point. Vaccines, of course, mitigate risk and, yes, people have a responsibility to get jabbed.
But instead of focusing further on individual responsibility — which too often amounts to shaming people for indulging in small pleasures, such as going to the movies — we should look harder at large-scale things the government and the private sector haven’t done but that would combat spread or help those who fall ill: expanding and enforcing paid sick leave, increasing hospital capacity, and expanding access to rapid testing at no cost. Those are just a starting point — but they could make a real difference in how many of us experience, and survive, the pandemic.