But instead of focusing further on individual responsibility — which too often amounts to shaming people for indulging in small pleasures, such as going to the movies — we should look harder at large-scale things the government and the private sector haven’t done but that would combat spread or help those who fall ill: expanding and enforcing paid sick leave, increasing hospital capacity, and expanding access to rapid testing at no cost. Those are just a starting point — but they could make a real difference in how many of us experience, and survive, the pandemic.