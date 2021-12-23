When he was elected, many Syrians had high hopes that Biden would come up with a comprehensive plan to marshal the international community to act on Syria and to hold Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad accountable for his war crimes, as Biden had promised. These hopes have been largely dashed. The U.S. government under Biden has neither reinvigorated U.N. diplomacy nor used American leverage and influence to significantly turn up the heat on Assad.
On the contrary, lawmakers and activists no longer believe the Biden administration’s claims that it is working to oppose the normalization of the Assad regime. They see it doing the opposite.
“I don’t know what the administration’s Syria policy is. And I say that as a criticism,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) said last week at a conference on Capitol Hill hosted by a Syrian American advocacy organization called Citizens for Secure and Safe America.
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is publicly saying that his own administration’s Syria policy is impossible to understand. Specifically, Menendez said he doesn’t know why the U.S. government hasn’t done more to push back against the normalization of the Syrian regime, including by U.S. partners in the region such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The confusion is bipartisan.
“Unfortunately, this administration seems to be turning a blind eye as our Arab partners push to normalize relations with the regime and pursue energy arrangements in contravention of U.S. law,” said James E. Risch (Idaho), the committee’s ranking Republican, at the same conference.
During the campaign, Biden adviser Antony Blinken, who is now secretary of state, publicly promised to enforce the Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act, which mandates sanctions against any company or country that helps Assad to reconstruct the country he destroyed or to fill his coffers unless he ceases his ongoing crimes against humanity. To date, the Biden administration has never invoked it. Yet the State Department still insists this is U.S. policy.
“We are not acquiescing to the normalization (of Assad) by others. We very much oppose it,” a senior State Department official told me during a briefing call last week. “There’s not a change in policy when it comes to doing anything we can to continue to hold Assad responsible and to see actions that actually produce a more representative Syria going forward.”
In private, however, members of the National Security Council have been sending a different message. I’ve personally been told by NSC officials on a background basis that there has, in fact, been a change in policy, and that the Biden administration is no longer actively opposing efforts by Arab partners to restore relations with Damascus. Officials from Arab partner countries seem to have gotten that message as well.
“I know this because I heard it from top-level Arab leaders, that they were actually encouraged, given green lights, to reach out to Assad,” Jim Jeffrey, who served as the Trump administration’s special representative for Syria, said at the conference. “There seems to be a division inside the administration.”
Both the State Department and the NSC deny that there is any internal policy division regarding Syria. But if Jeffrey is right, it would seem that the NSC team led by senior coordinator Brett McGurk is winning out over Blinken’s State Department. If Biden isn’t encouraging Assad’s normalization, he’s at least looking the other way.
For example, the Biden team has done nothing to oppose a new regional gas pipeline project that would bring energy to Lebanon’s struggling grid, but would be routed through Syria. Rather than even threaten sanctions or consider alternative ways to help Lebanon, administration officials have privately defended the project. In addition to refilling Assad’s coffers, the project could also undermine broader U.S. objectives. A new report by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy warns that the plan “will further erode” diplomatic efforts to push Damascus to negotiate a political solution to end the war or cease his atrocities.
Biden officials often blame the current situation on the Trump administration. To be sure, President Donald Trump’s Syria policy was not good: He suddenly announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops there, only to reverse himself, twice. Trump cruelly said Syria was nothing but “sand and blood and death,” and that he wanted to “keep the oil.”
But at least the Trump administration didn’t allow Assad to worm his way back into the good graces of the international community. And if that’s not the official Biden policy, then the official policy is failing. If that is the unofficial policy, the White House should just admit it.
Right now, the gap between what the Biden administration is saying and doing is undermining U.S. credibility. Meanwhile, Washington’s policy dysfunction aids the regime, Moscow and Iran, while eroding whatever remaining leverage the West has to fight for the Syrian people’s dignity, agency and basic rights.
Biden officials often present their efforts to negotiate local cease-fires and preserve humanitarian aid routes as examples of them maintaining what they claim are low levels of violence. Last week, another “senior administration official” assured reporters that 2021 was “one of the quietest years since the beginning of the civil war.”
That’s not true. In 2021, millions of Syrians in Idlib dodged bombs and covid-19 while living under olive trees. The city of Daraa was put in a starvation siege. Millions of refugees continued to suffer in squalor around the region. Thousands of innocent civilians were tortured and murdered in Assad’s dungeons. The Syrian people are not quiet. It’s just that their cries for help are no longer being heard.