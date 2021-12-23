For example, the Biden team has done nothing to oppose a new regional gas pipeline project that would bring energy to Lebanon’s struggling grid, but would be routed through Syria. Rather than even threaten sanctions or consider alternative ways to help Lebanon, administration officials have privately defended the project. In addition to refilling Assad’s coffers, the project could also undermine broader U.S. objectives. A new report by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy warns that the plan “will further erode” diplomatic efforts to push Damascus to negotiate a political solution to end the war or cease his atrocities.