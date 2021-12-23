The committee has obtained testimony from hundreds of witnesses, received thousands of documents and established links between members of Congress and coup plotters. We can expect a detailed and complete picture not only of the insurrection but also of the entire Trump coup plot. Justice Department documents confirm Trump’s extensive effort to pressure the department to enable a coup. Those bemoaning the apparent lack of an FBI investigation miss the point: The Jan. 6 committee is acting as investigators; the Justice Department will be able to use its findings to initiate criminal prosecutions.