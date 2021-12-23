On Sunday night in Dallas, during the final stop of a live interview show with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, Mr. Trump said he had gotten a booster. The audience booed him. “Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!,” Mr. Trump told the crowd, waving off their reaction with his hand. In an interview Dec. 21 with conservative Daily Wire host Candace Owens, who is a leading purveyor of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, Mr. Trump took credit for the vaccines as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” He added, “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form” of covid. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”