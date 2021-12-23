December’s report homes in on two new categories that Meta is targeting for disruption — “brigading” and “mass reporting.” Both of these terms-of-service breaches are routinely carried out by real accounts in addition to fake ones, and both of them do something more than the typical flooding of the information space with lies or propaganda: They attempt also to silence those they disagree with by drowning them out.
Brigading means commenting or posting repetitively and at volume to harass or silence others. Take, for instance, Meta’s removal of a network in Italy and France linked to an anti-vaccination movement known as V_V. In this case, the brigadiers planned on messaging platform Telegram to intimidate doctors, journalists and media out of discussing covid vaccination. Where one vicious or misleading post might not have much of an impact, a thousand can make someone never want to speak up again — and intimidate those who identify with a bombarded individual.
Mass reporting, by contrast, involves cooperating to get others incorrectly booted off Facebook. Meta points to a network in Vietnam that conspired to stymie the speech of government critics by flagging posts for various rules violations. Sometimes, the network would even set up accounts impersonating targets and then report the targets for impersonating them. This is a new way for people in power to shut down people who seek to challenge it.
The lines Meta draws in creating these new categories aren’t always so clear. What counts as sufficient coordination for a campaign to qualify as brigading? What happens when people work together to urge the reporting of content they believe does violate policy, or should violate policy? Twitter faced one such conundrum this month when white supremacists took advantage of a new rule that lets users request removal of photos and videos of themselves to push the platform to purge identifying material posted by anti-extremism researchers, activists and journalists.
Social media sites must all navigate these thickets, providing as much detail and clarity to the public as with coordinated inauthentic behavior. Yet above all else they must keep moving, because the bad actors won’t slow down.