The company formerly known as Facebook routinely shares how meddlers around the world are making mischief on its platforms, and how its investigative teams are trying to stop them. These missives have focused on what’s called coordinated inauthentic behavior, a frame that emphasizes conduct rather than content; no matter what you want to say, you can’t do it by creating an army of fake accounts. But the standard doesn’t capture a host of other harms also organized by malignant networks. Meta is adjusting in an attempt to keep up.