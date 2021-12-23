Salisbury served for 13 years in the 19th century as prime minister of Great Britain, then the most powerful empire in the world. He was a deeply devout Christian and a superb student of the world and of people of different origins and ambitions.
Roberts has not slowed down since writing about Salisbury in 1999. His subsequent biographies of Napoleon and Winston Churchill have done well; his next book, on Benjamin Disraeli, will leave only Arthur Wellesley, the first duke of Wellington, the hero of Waterloo, to tackle as he marches from the American Revolution to World War II.
Roberts’s books are sweeping and brilliant. The reader gets an education, and the long-dead figures themselves get a fair hearing. (Roberts, now 58, may someday tackle Margaret Thatcher. Long and healthy life to him!) Which brings me to Roberts’s latest book, about George III, titled “The Last King of America.”
For Americans, King George III remains a cartoon, a mysterious bad guy whose injustices and indignities we mostly cast off starting in 1776. To Roberts, he is a far more complicated royal. His new book’s subtitle, “The Misunderstood Reign of George III” telegraphs Roberts’s point: George III did what any honorable “limited monarch” in the British constitutional system was duty-bound to do when it came to the Americans, and did it as honorably as he could.
He could not just concede a sprawling empire’s better part to the colonial upstarts, so he fought for it. And he lost. But he made a real peace and then turned to the next crisis, one far more threatening to England: the French Revolution followed by Napoleon, and did much, much better.
Get Roberts’s book. Listen to it if you are an audiophile because it is magnificently read. It will teach much about leadership in a time of constitutional crisis. Many say we are in such a time in America. To survive fundamental stresses, we need leaders with fundamental commitments to win — and lose — by the constitutional rules. We accept election results. We don’t expand Supreme Courts. We fight by the rules as laid out by our Constitution over decades and centuries.
Britain’s constitution is not like ours. It is not written down. It has evolved as a way of governing, and it gave the monarchy a limited role and the Houses of Commons and Lords larger ones. It continues to evolve, usually slowly, and often through great collisions and sometimes violence. But its principles, and those of its descendants including the United States, have kept the English-speaking peoples for the most part free and capable of meeting any challenge they face.
Operating in a snake pit of domestic intrigues, George should be respected by those Americans who claim the preservation of the Constitution as their North Star. He turned down the chance to become an absolute ruler and would accept even archenemies into government when that was the will of the people. He would not nurse many grudges. He drew his lines and communicated them. No one had to guess.
George was also a stoic, most likely beset by bipolar disorder that sent him five times into the grips of madness. Four times he felt its approach and knew what that meant; he never recovered from his final bout, which lasted from 1809 until his death in 1820. Even kings are mortals, and we often learn only long after they are gone how our own leaders grappled with private struggles. George is heroic at times.
The musical “Hamilton” has done George a minor disservice, mocking him through song, though in such a rousing and funny way that it could help set the stage for this reconsideration of his reign in the United States. The Roberts book also brings great storytelling to the English domestic battles of their day. Americans might benefit from knowing we are not the only fractious great democracy.
This is the golden age of popular history. Marry Roberts’s book with Rick Atkinson’s “The British Are Coming” — a masterful behind-the-scenes narrative about our own revolution. Or consider Bret Baier’s “To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876,” which is particularly applicable as the Jan. 6 anniversary approaches. So too is Niall Ferguson’s “Doom,” as we weather another onslaught of the coronavirus.
We all need a holiday. It can give us time to think and reflect — and catch up on our history.