Now consider this: It’s 2024, and while Republican control of the House has stopped real legislating, things are going quite well. Supply chain problems and inflation have eased, and GDP and job growth are strong. Despite some very dark days — including the United States passing its 1 millionth death from covid — through the spread of vaccinations and tens of millions of people contracting the disease and recovering, the pandemic has receded and no longer impinges on daily life.