One other thing: I wouldn’t take seriously any barking tweets from Trump supporters about these Major matters. The former president has made clear that he doesn’t care for canines. He has a track record of using dog insults to belittle humans. Remember Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed in a military raid? Trump crowed that he had “died like a dog, he died like a coward, he was whimpering, screaming and crying.” Trump gloats when a perceived enemy or rival was “fired like a dog.” His history of comparing political rivals to canines includes claiming that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) “choked like a dog” in the 2012 presidential contest and that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was “sweating like a dog” at a 2016 Republican presidential debate.