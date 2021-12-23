Ms. Bowser’s administration has done relatively well in getting one Johnson & Johnson or two Pfizer or Moderna shots into the arms of her constituents; by that measure, about two-thirds of all D.C. residents are considered “fully” vaccinated — better than all but 10 states (among which are neighboring Virginia and Maryland). D.C.’s share of vaccinated adults ages 18 to 64 is even higher, about 75 percent. However, only a quarter of D.C.’s population has received a booster shot — a smaller share than all but four states. That may be one reason the omicron variant has spread so fast in the nation’s capital.