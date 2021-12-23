The mayor’s move is prudent; it’s also late and timid.
It comes weeks or months after other cities in the United States and overseas took more forceful measures. And by requiring just one shot to access some places starting Jan. 15, and a second shot for mRNA vaccine recipients not until Feb. 15, the mayor fails to recognize that D.C. is a laggard on what is among the most important protective steps: a booster.
Ms. Bowser’s administration has done relatively well in getting one Johnson & Johnson or two Pfizer or Moderna shots into the arms of her constituents; by that measure, about two-thirds of all D.C. residents are considered “fully” vaccinated — better than all but 10 states (among which are neighboring Virginia and Maryland). D.C.’s share of vaccinated adults ages 18 to 64 is even higher, about 75 percent. However, only a quarter of D.C.’s population has received a booster shot — a smaller share than all but four states. That may be one reason the omicron variant has spread so fast in the nation’s capital.
Early indications are that omicron, while extremely contagious, may cause milder illness than the delta variant it has quickly supplanted; it may even subside as fast as it spread. Fingers crossed that omicron is a paper tiger.
Yet public health experts warn that further variants are certain to emerge, with unpredictable infectivity and lethality. They also know that the virus transmits readily through the air in tight spaces where people don’t wear face masks — including bars and restaurants. If they are to stay open, it makes sense to use admission as an incentive to cajole more people to get the shot. A semblance of normal life beckons.
Ms. Bowser has worried about pushback — surly customers confronting beleaguered restaurant servers. Yet D.C.'s 9:30 Club, a music venue with a capacity of 1,200, larger than any local restaurant, imposed a vaccine mandate more than two months ago. And other big cities have managed. Parisians and New Yorkers, neither renowned for their docility, have coped with much tougher restrictions than Ms. Bowser’s for months. Those mandates were met with grumbling, protests — and widespread compliance.
Other localities across the United States, and around D.C., need to get equally serious if covid-19’s deadly toll is to be checked. In Maryland, suburban Montgomery County is moving toward a vaccine mandate as a condition to enter restaurants and some other public spaces; Prince George’s County should follow suit. In Virginia, localities are barred from acting broadly without enabling legislation from the state, but county employees in many places have been ordered to get the shot or submit to regular testing.
Microsoft, Tyson Foods, United Airlines and other major employers are also done with asking politely — they’ve told their employees to get vaccinated or risk being fired. For better or for worse, such no-nonsense policies are the best chance for impeding the pandemic.