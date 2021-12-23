But when I went to my gym that day, nothing had changed. No one was masked. No one asked me for my vaccine card. Aren’t we supposed to be wearing masks? I asked, “Nah,” said the trainer at the front desk. “If you’re vaccinated you don’t have to, but” — he winked — “we won’t ask you to prove it.”
It was the wink that got me. As if we’re all in this together — “this” being defying the state’s attempt to slow down a deadly virus.
The situation here in New York is suddenly bleak. In Albany County, where 71 percent of us are fully vaccinated, we went from a seven-day average low of one new case a day in July to back over 200 and heading up. The Albany Times Union just reported 15 covid-19 deaths in our county since Dec. 1. The virus has made its way into my friend circle. A few days ago, our state health commissioner tested positive.
I put my mask on and found an isolated treadmill. The next day, someone had posted a sign: masks are optional if you’re vaccinated and required if you’re not.
“Um, I’m pretty sure this is wrong,” I said to the man at the desk. “We all have to be masked if you don’t require proof of vaccination.”
Sign up for The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate the pandemic and other public health challenges
He argued with me at length, moving from one answer to another and back again, in a kind of daisy chain of mansplaining: (1) no one actually knows what the law is because it’s not written anywhere (back home, I found it online in eight seconds); (2) the law doesn’t apply to us because we’re a private entity that has members (nope, see the FAQ); (3) either masking or vaccinating is fine (nope, ditto); (4) who’s supposed to enforce it?
Okay, that last one is fair. The state has couched its mandate in less than mandatory language: “We hope that counties will enforce it,” said Hochul. Hope? Officials from Saratoga County, just north of Albany, have said that they “will not enforce New York’s misguided and unrealistic mask mandate”; a dozen other (Republican-led) counties around the state are also pushing back. A week after the mandate went into effect, the state at least offered counties funds to help them “do the right thing.”
Ah, yes: the right thing — I was hoping for that, too. I emailed the gym with a link to the law. I DMed them a cheerful request that we comply, complete with screenshots. I called to ask if we were masking yet and heard again: “Only if you’re not vaccinated.”
“That’s not the law,” I said.
“I know,” said the receptionist. “But it’s not up to me.”
Gym Man (who seemed like he was in charge, but may just have been posing) wasn’t anti-vaccine. In addition to telling me repeatedly that there was simply no way to know what was in the new law, he complained at length about unvaccinated people. But, he said, as long as vaccinations weren’t mandated everywhere, then requiring proof of vaccination puts my gym at a competitive disadvantage. Same with masking. If no one’s enforcing the law and some gyms are breaking it, then my gym “has” to break it too.
So, why not give this law teeth? Why not require masks everywhere, no exceptions, and call the cops if you need to? Or, as Boston and D.C. just did, require proof of vaccination to enter bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms?
Maybe Hochul, facing a tough race for governor next year, is trying to please both the blue counties (mask mandate!) and the red (totally up to you!). Maybe she’s afraid that enforcement will stir social unrest. Or maybe she is she holding her firepower for the next, unimaginably worse, variant to come.
I feel for all government officials trying to “do the right thing” almost two years into this pandemic. Every time they issue a new warning or rule, the public seems less eager to comply (if not outright belligerent), no matter the threat.
We can’t give up now. We can’t let businesses wink at laws that are trying to keep us safe. Neither should the state.
Albany County has promised to set up a portal so citizens can report infractions, which, without enforcement, will be as effective as giving us pillows to scream into. I’ll take it — and I’ll hope.