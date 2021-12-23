As Northam prepares to return to private practice as a pediatric neurologist, Democrats are faring poorly in rural communities like the one where he was raised. The governor scratched his head when I asked why the cultural disconnect continues to widen between his urban base and rural hometown. “Two busloads of people I grew up with went to the insurrection on Jan. 6,” Northam said. “I’m embarrassed by that. How to turn that around, though, I don’t have an answer for you.”