Second, by building up and supporting alternative institutions and people. Analysis of the Supreme Court was once dominated by lawyers who regularly argued before the court, former Supreme Court clerks and people who teach at law schools like Harvard and Yale. This legal elite, heavily invested in the court’s legitimacy and power, consistently played down the rightward shift of the court. But a new set of observers, such as the website Balls and Strikes and the Nation’s Elie Mystal, has emerged that describes the court’s conservatives as the Republican partisans that they are. Establishment outlets will have to adapt or lose respect — and potentially their audiences, too.