Noting the accounts of tyranny and hatred arising from King Herod’s fear of a coming rival to his throne, Curry found an expression of God’s love in the actions of Mary and Joseph to save their baby from destruction.
The context of Jesus’ birth is the story of overcoming a tyrant’s wrath. That biblical setting has a contemporary contexture: death-dealing covid-19 and a corrosive political life are eating away at our very foundation. Are children born today to suffer the consequences?
The message of Christmas is a reminder that even with the gift of life, overcoming life’s hardships and doing justice are unfinished works that must go on.
That Christmas-theme message was also reflected in the December 1949 edition of my copy of the Stevens Star, the student newspaper of Thaddeus Stevens Elementary School in the West End section of Northwest Washington. Our third edition, dubbed “Tuberculosis-Christmas Edition,” was a carefully chosen designation.
TB was the covid-19 of our day. And as with today’s coronavirus, that airborne-transmitted disease landed harder and lasted longer in congested Black neighborhoods.
Wrote The Washington Post in a 1930s exposé: “Tuberculosis is the curse of the alleys. There is not enough light and there is not enough air. ... Disease starts in the alleys, and it spreads. The Washington citizen who has never taken the trouble to inspect an alley, still may fall victim to the disease arising in the alleys.”
Tuberculosis was a problem across the country, but the disease hit few places as hard as it hit D.C. in the 1930s.
At Thaddeus Stevens, we knew nothing of The Post’s exposé. But there were plenty of alley dwellings in our West End community.
“Many grown-ups and children die from this disease each year,” wrote fifth-grader Sandra Smith.
The report by Shirley Moses, also a fifth-grader, came down hard on slackers.
“There are some cases of tuberculosis now, just because of some careless people,” she wrote.
“Everyone should cover his mouth when he coughs or sneezes in any public place. Everyone should be careful of spitting in public places for that is a way that the disease may spread.” In those days, mouth-covering masks were worn only by outlaws and bandits.
Still, the holiday loomed large. The page ended: “Buy Tuberculosis Seals for a penny apiece. This will help the victims of tuberculosis, as well as make a happier and merrier Christmas for you.”
Young as we were, we knew Christmas was not the end of unfinished business.
Frankly, I can’t recall any Christmas Day when behavior born out of hatred and “the ugliness of unbridled selfishness” — as the bishop said of King Herod — have not seemed loose in the land.
The cherished Christmas sentiment “Peace on Earth” didn’t make an appearance until I was about 5 years old. I was born into a world at war.
Beside me is a copy of the front page of the Sept. 20, 1939, edition of The Washington Post — my birthday. I still can’t get over the cost: “THREE CENTS,” it read.
Front-page headlines:
“No Peace, Allies Tell Hitler; Belgian Defense Planned; Reds Blockade Estonia … Fuehrer’s Talk Called ‘Travesty of the Facts’”
“Congressmen Call for More Men and Arms … But Roosevelt Says Any Further Increase Is in Lap of Gods.”
“War Cuts Party Lines as G.O.P. Voters Echo Democratic Views,” by George Gallup. It read: “Democrats and Republican voters polled in the surveys are in substantial agreement that we should not send our Army and Navy to fight Germany, that American ships should be kept out of war zones, that American citizens should avoid traveling on non-neutral ships, and that a national referendum should be held before America could draft … " There the page ends.
That sentiment also ended on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces launched a devastating surprise attack on the U.S. naval base Pearl Harbor, near Honolulu. The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan. On Christmas Day, the United States was at war once again.
“Peace on Earth,” then as now, requires more than wishful thinking.
Because of my faith tradition, Christmas has always served as a celebration of Jesus’ birth. And yes, it is an occasion to reach out to family and friends, hang wreaths, send cards, exchange gifts, and fill up with food and good cheer.
But with the birth comes a promise and reminder that “God is not finished with the world yet.” The Christmas Spirit also floodlights the ugliness of racial, religious and gender injustice. It draws attention to the cruelty of poverty and hardships that break lives. It speaks to work left undone — defeating the global pandemic; disinfecting rancid politics; bringing equity to the underserved, and to the ballot box. Bishop Curry’s message speaks of the “The Christian vocation.”
It is a holiday message for all.