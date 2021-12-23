Some economists have pointed out that the bulk of the spending in Build Back Better comes in the first few years while the tax increases and other revenue largely occur later on. This could — and should — be tweaked in the final version of the bill. But even in its current form, the inflation impact is modest, according to many independent forecasters. Moody’s Analytics, for example, estimates inflation would be about 0.2 percentage points higher next year if the current bill passes. A harsh winter could have a similar impact by driving up energy demand.