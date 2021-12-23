It’s good that the court has agreed to hear these cases, in particular that it took the unusual step of scheduling oral arguments while considering the cases on an emergency basis. But these mandates represent aggressive, even unprecedented, uses of federal regulatory authority, and there is ample reason to fear what might happen to them in the hands of a conservative court that wants to elevate state power, is itching to rein in administrative agencies and is disinclined — to put it mildly — to read agencies’ authorities broadly.