What economy could survive the revolving door Turkey’s top bureaucracy has become? After being elected president under the new system in 2018, Erdogan first made his son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, finance minister but eventually fired him. In March, Erdogan fired his third central bank governor in less than two years, replacing him with a newspaper columnist who shares his unorthodox views. Soon after, he fired the deputy governor, and months later his new finance minister is gone, replaced with a loyalist with no economics degree on his résumé. Erdoganomics may not always be coherent, but it always values loyalty over competence. Yet no minister, no matter how loyal, can make this work.