Every week this year, The Post published a variety of cartoons from artists across the nation and world. Cartoonists sketched their takes on the Afghanistan withdrawal, Southern border crisis, climate change and more. Here are our favorites from 2021.

Published Jan. 19, 2021

Published Feb. 26, 2021

Published March 17, 2021

Published March 24, 2021

Published March 27, 2021

Published March 30, 2021

Published May 3, 2021

Published May 24, 2021

Published June 21, 2021

Published Aug. 7, 2021

Published Aug. 17, 2021

Published Sept. 4, 2021

Published Sept. 7, 2021

Published Oct. 7, 2021

Published Oct. 11, 2021