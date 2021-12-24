Imagine their culture shock, not knowing a Safeway from a Sonic, a Walmart from a Walgreens. Christmas trees are a novelty, and they are everywhere. The English language is a daily mountain to climb.
This Christmas, spare a thought for an influx, happening quietly all around us, of people traumatized by war and an exit from their homeland so fearful and sudden that loved ones were often left behind. Right now, the United States is in the midst of resettling Afghan evacuees at a rate of as many as 4,000 per week, with a goal of beginning to assimilate nearly 75,000 of them in six months into towns, cities and suburbs.
Many of those places have robust job markets but overwhelmingly unaffordable housing markets. Some of the Afghans, the lucky ones, have received visas that entitle them to an array of federal government benefits to help with those sky-high housing prices ― as well as with job training, cash, medical care and food.
But most were admitted to the country under so-called humanitarian parole, an emergency designation that entitles them to precious little help beyond the right to live and work here, for just two years. And a good number arrived without a single document, having destroyed them for fear they would be a death warrant if discovered by the Taliban. Now, lacking any ID, they face a murky path to asylum, let alone permanent legal status.
Here’s hoping in this season of fellowship that these latest “tempest-tost” — to use the words poet Emma Lazarus appropriated from Shakespeare to inscribe on the Statue of Liberty — find there is room for them in our countrymen’s hearts. So far, the signs are encouraging. Resettlement agencies, gutted in the Trump years when refugee admissions were slashed to historic lows, are overwhelmed but staffing up as fast as they can. In far-flung places around the nation, there is little political pushback as the evacuees become more numerous and visible.
One reason is that U.S. veterans, former soldiers and Marines, have their backs. Having fought side by side with and depended critically on their Afghan interpreters, fixers and guides, those veterans are going to bat for their former comrades in arms, officials say. In Republican communities such as Tulsa, as in Democratic ones like Northern Virginia, some of the arriving evacuees may be nearly penniless, but they are not without allies and advocates.
Let this Christmas, these Afghans’ first, be a moment when they tap into this country’s innate generosity, so that the American Dream is as successful for them as it has been for so many who arrived before them.