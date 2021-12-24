Editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes drew her takes on all of 2021′s biggest stories. Here are her favorites.

Jan. 12: True to character, Trump takes no responsibility

Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.

Feb. 18: Unless it’s a tax cut for the wealthy, it’s always too expensive for Republicans

Feb. 25: Who do you think pays for a lower minimum wage?

March 8: Lots of Looney Tunes to go around

March 23: The big picture of violence against women

April 20: Caught on camera

May 11: How Republicans steal elections

May 25: The Oath-breakers

July 8: Homeless in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, NYC…

July 13: Texas offers $10,000 to private citizens to enforce abortion ban

July 29: Anti-vaxxers stand their ground

Aug. 3: Are 11 women’s voices worth less than one New York governor?

August 15: America has failed Afghan women

Sept. 27: Gov. Abbott sends a message to rape victims in Texas

Oct. 4: It’s time for a big change

Oct. 31: Flying the unfriendly skies

Oct. 19: Manchin’s motivation

Nov. 5: Maybe we need another pandemic

Nov. 19: The next vigilantism

Nov. 28: Pandemic perpetuity

Dec. 1: What restricting abortion is really all about