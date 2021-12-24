Yet this era also discourages humility about the limits of our knowledge while encouraging worship of Big Data. These pandemic years have been choked with data, much of it useless. Covid-19 “deaths” is a reasonably solid number, but covid-19 “cases” is a great example of garbage-in. No one knows how many cases are too mild to diagnose, or how many people endure cases at home without ever contacting the medical authorities. And if we can’t know the overall number of cases, it is impossible to say exactly how lethal covid-19 is — much less how lethal it will be in the future.