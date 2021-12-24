The covid-19 Grinch did not steal another Christmas. The National Football League has weakened its protocols rather than postpone more games. President Biden’s July 4 declaration of covid-19 independence has been swept away by the omicron wave. Yet we’re gathering with friends. We’re opening presents with family. We’re going to the new Spider-Man movie.
We’re doing this.
As the world nears the end of the second pandemic year, illusions of victory over the virus have vanished. That’s a helpful dose of reality. Conquering covid-19 wasn’t a realistic goal — but for a long time, many of us acted as if it might be. In their different ways, both former president Donald Trump and President Biden have spoken as if the disease were imminently conquerable. In addition to Biden’s proclamation this past summer, Trump promised in the early days of the pandemic that covid-19 would “wash through” the country and be gone.
Viruses don’t just go away. Nor are they easily wiped out. They spread by the trillions, constantly replicating. They evolve over hours, not eons. So by the time humanity woke up to the new pathogen around the beginning of 2020, it was already too widespread to corral it and eliminate it. We’ve been playing for a draw ever since.
Two years and more than 5 million dead worldwide. It’s not too soon to begin extracting lessons from this crisis. I’d start with this: The pandemic teaches that the Information Age is not especially conducive to good information. New technologies make it much easier to collect and distribute information. But assaying information — weighing it, analyzing it, separating the gold from the pyrite — still depends on old-fashioned human judgment. It takes time. It requires patience amid uncertainty.
The promise of 24/7 news and analysis has heightened and reinforced a natural desire to have perfect knowledge, even in imperfect situations. There’s an expectation that everything one needs to know can be known — right now. Not just the what, but the why and the who and most of all — the what next. This sense of urgency encourages speculation. It nudges us to generalize from isolated anecdotes.
We can safely say, at this point in the pandemic, that there has never been a day in which answers concerning covid-19 outnumbered the remaining questions.
Sign up for The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate the pandemic and other public health challenges
It would have been useful, I believe, to have emphasized the uncertainty — as the best reporters always did. The most knowledgeable voices during this pandemic have been scrupulous about the limits of their knowledge. The public might have been less surprised, less chagrined, less exhausted by changes in public health guidance and contradictory scientific findings. Possibly, there would be fewer people today willing to believe that normal fits and starts of the learning process were somehow signs of bad faith.
Yet this era also discourages humility about the limits of our knowledge while encouraging worship of Big Data. These pandemic years have been choked with data, much of it useless. Covid-19 “deaths” is a reasonably solid number, but covid-19 “cases” is a great example of garbage-in. No one knows how many cases are too mild to diagnose, or how many people endure cases at home without ever contacting the medical authorities. And if we can’t know the overall number of cases, it is impossible to say exactly how lethal covid-19 is — much less how lethal it will be in the future.
Big Data holds great promise, and not just for guaranteeing that after you Google “electric drills” you will see advertisements for drills until Doomsday. Yet it hasn’t explained long covid-19, nor predicted the effectiveness of vaccines against variants, nor hatched the perfect algorithm for telling school boards when it’s time to reopen classrooms.
But it’s not all bad news. Fortunately, generations of investment in medical research prepared our labs and scientists to work miracles, and they were quickly galvanized to the fight against a previously unknown pathogen. Already, Americans have received half a billion vaccine jabs. Amazing. Army researchers believe they’re on the cusp of a super-vaccine that will tackle not just the coronavirus, but also SARs. Therapeutic drugs nearing approval promise to do for covid-19 what Tamiflu does for influenza.
Between vaccines and therapies, covid-19 might soon be reduced to just another routine, rotten malaise. Living with it will become easier, less fraught, less upsetting. The aftereffects of the pandemic are likely to linger for years, however — both as a historic battlefield of science, and as a painful failure of communication.