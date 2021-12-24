A text message I sent to a neighbor describing the attack has now been quoted in numerous television news stories, retweeted thousands of times and featured in dozens of articles, including in The Post:
Heard screaming outside my window so I looked out — ran outside, a father pushing his baby in a stroller with another toddler was hit in the back of a head by a vagrant who was following him, then the vagrant picked the brick back up and threw it at the baby’s head in the stroller … I ran in and got towels and ice and held it on the father’s head as he tried to console the screaming baby who had a gash in its face bleeding everywhere … really shaken. Just utterly horrific.
I’ve worked on Capitol Hill for the majority of the past seven years and lived in this neighborhood for the past four and a half. For Hill staffers working for a member of Congress, so much of our lives, careers and identities is built on a very vivid sense of place, on geography, on one’s knowledge and pride in one’s home state and hometown.
I’m guilty of living in this city but not truly living here. Though I spend a majority of my time here, I don’t consider this home, so I haven’t chosen to actively invest in being a member of this community. In fact, up until this experience, I didn’t even know who my D.C. Council member was or what ward I lived in. This coming from a guy who works in government, right? But I just simply have never adopted D.C. as my home.
My home is on the other side of the country in Washington state — what we back home like to lightheartedly refer to as the real Washington.
Scenes like the one that unfolded in front of my building here in D.C. last Sunday morning would make an easy argument for not wanting to call this place home. Why would anyone want to invest in a community whose leaders fail to protect them from such shocking violence?
But I am finding myself reacting with the opposite sentiment. Since that morning, I’ve connected with leaders on my Advisory Neighborhood Commission, D.C. police officials and community members who have been actively working to counteract the rising violence we’re seeing in our neighborhoods. Their dedication is inspiring, and their efforts are important. We need more engaged citizens and neighbors like them — and this applies to me first and foremost.
Last Sunday morning is going to stick with me for a long time. I will never forget that poor baby’s face covered in blood nor the calm heroism of her father as he tried to console both her and her older brother, a toddler, standing there in fear and confusion.
Sunday morning also opened my eyes to the role I need to play in being a more cognizant, active participant in helping shape and build the community we live in. Together, we can do what this city’s elected leaders aren’t.
I reside in Ward 6, and my council member is Charles Allen (D). That 11-month-old baby is suffering with 19 stitches in her tiny, beautiful face and two fractured orbital bones, and her father sustained a concussion and had eight staples in the back of his head.
I invite Allen and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to join me in prayer for them and for their family. And then I call on the mayor and council member to wake up and do something about it.