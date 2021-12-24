Heard screaming outside my window so I looked out — ran outside, a father pushing his baby in a stroller with another toddler was hit in the back of a head by a vagrant who was following him, then the vagrant picked the brick back up and threw it at the baby’s head in the stroller … I ran in and got towels and ice and held it on the father’s head as he tried to console the screaming baby who had a gash in its face bleeding everywhere … really shaken. Just utterly horrific.