This becomes clear in the speeches Potter and George Bailey give at the board meeting of the Bailey Bros. Building and Loan after the death of George’s father. Potter moves to dissolve the shakily financed firm, saying that the late father “was not a businessman. He was a man of high ideals, so-called, but ideals without common sense can ruin a town.” In Potter’s view, people were equal in the sense that they competed with one another for resources. Those who merely worked for a living were a “discontented rabble” who deserved to be in servitude to those who owned their homes and businesses.