Studies pre-pandemic had shown declines in math and reading scores with decreasing days of instruction. The reduction of days in school is associated with increased risky behaviors such as drug use and with food insecurity and poorer nutritional outcomes. Shorter weeks are also associated with juvenile crime, as many children are left without supervision, a reality often encountered by families with less flexible jobs. Every hour counts because cumulative instructional time matters and is the reason that states have compulsory school attendance laws. If anything, after 18 months of educational disruption, we should be increasing the number of hours of instruction to help children achieve some level of comfort with their academic work and social lives, not decreasing hours or using virtual learning again, as if it were equivalent to the traditional classroom environment.