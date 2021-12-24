Though the difficulties to reacclimate to routines are not a surprise to us, we are astonished by the response of school districts knowingly worsening the mental health outcomes of children by continuing to shut them out of classrooms.
The announcement of new school closures, after all the evidence showing schools can manage coronavirus outbreaks, demonstrates that our school district leaders continue to view public education as a nonessential service.
In a national state of emergency in children’s mental health Declaration, three pediatric-focused national organizations point to the pandemic’s contribution to the exacerbation of an already existing mental health crisis. Since May 2020, there has been a 31 percent increase in the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits among teens, with a 51 percent increase in visits for suicide-related behaviors compared with 2019.
As mental health providers, we have walked with our patients through this mental health crisis. For children in Maryland, where public schools were the third-last in reopening and students attended virtual classes for more than a year, the removal from the necessary social and emotional safety nets that in-person schooling had historically provided is showing its ramifications.
Maryland’s increased demand for pediatric mental health services during the pandemic comes in the context of a dearth of pediatric psychiatric beds that began even before the pandemic.
In addition to the direct consequences of school closures on children’s mental health related to the isolation and stunted social development seen during the pandemic, the associated learning loss can have long-term health consequences. Lower educational attainment is associated with lifetime lower earnings, poor overall health and higher mortality rates. These consequences are especially true for students in need of more school intervention, such as students from low-income families, students with disabilities and English-language learners, most affected during last year’s school closures.
Studies pre-pandemic had shown declines in math and reading scores with decreasing days of instruction. The reduction of days in school is associated with increased risky behaviors such as drug use and with food insecurity and poorer nutritional outcomes. Shorter weeks are also associated with juvenile crime, as many children are left without supervision, a reality often encountered by families with less flexible jobs. Every hour counts because cumulative instructional time matters and is the reason that states have compulsory school attendance laws. If anything, after 18 months of educational disruption, we should be increasing the number of hours of instruction to help children achieve some level of comfort with their academic work and social lives, not decreasing hours or using virtual learning again, as if it were equivalent to the traditional classroom environment.
Learning loss over the past year was highly questioned. Once data showed the significant loss, we had hoped that the need to keep schools open as the safe havens they should be for children would be emphasized.
Initiatives such as investing in the teacher and substitute teacher workforce, giving teachers more autonomy, and decreasing their administrative burden to maximize instruction time could help improve teacher wellness. Additionally, some systems are supplying a mental health workforce in schools, relieving teachers of the full responsibility of keeping children mentally healthy. The Maryland State Board of Education has allocated $13.2 million of the American Rescue Plan funds to school mental health-related initiatives. We support school-based mental health services, but such services cannot consistently help students if schools are not reliably open.
A failure to find solutions beyond these closures will continue to drive parents away from public school. This eventually will be obvious in our school budgets when funding is allocated and districts encounter a fiscal cliff despite the time-limited current influx of federal funding.
We cannot continue to ignore the impact the lack of educational access has on children’s overall health and general functioning. As mental health providers, we know that we need a society that provides basic preventive interventions, including consistent and reliable quality public education, to solve this mental health crisis.