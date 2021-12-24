It’s useful to understand what attitude the former chief executive is bringing to Richmond. Then-candidate Youngkin reiterated that he “will not allow covid lockdowns to ever occur in Virginia again,” contending that widespread lockdowns are too blunt of an instrument. Later, he added, “Localities are going to have to make decisions the way the law works, and that is going to be up to individual decisions but, again, from the governor’s office, you won’t see mandates from me.”
Youngkin and his family are vaccinated and recommend that others get vaccinated, too. “I encourage people to get the vaccine, but I respect your decision to make that decision and so this is a big difference,” then-candidate Youngkin said.
Youngkin will take office in a state that is ranked 10th in overall vaccination rates, with 72.6 percent of adults having had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and with 67 percent of adults fully vaccinated. He can expect growth on both of those scores if trends continue. Achieving high vaccination rates is likely the best path toward dramatically curbing the lethality of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Indeed, recent spikes around the country are afflicting primarily vulnerable, unvaccinated populations.
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has ensured that anyone who wants the vaccine can easily get one. To date, 89 percent of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, with 73 percent fully vaccinated. With Food and Drug Administration approval of pediatric vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, Baker has ensured that nearly all Massachusetts’s children live within 30 minutes of a vaccination clinic. Vaccine access for everyone who is eligible remains a critical prerequisite for overcoming the coronavirus, and it doesn’t impose fearsome and threatening impositions on the naturally immunized and the vaccine-hesitant.
In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott has opposed indoor mask mandates statewide. Because of the high transmissibility of this virus, the end goal is understandable. However, strictly forcing mandates can discourage some from getting vaccinated — even in a state that already enjoys the highest vaccination rate in the country.
As a solution, Scott has adroitly handled contentious legislation by signing into law only those items that are time-limited and conditional. This nimble and effective approach allows policymakers to carefully examine the provisions before they are reinstated, circumventing sometimes ineffective and divisive prohibitions and/or mandates.
Scott also effectively used coronavirus relief money to invest in testing and contact tracing for Vermont schools. Virus mitigation experts such as AM LLC, where I am the chief executive, free up schoolteachers and administrators to focus on education, while on-site liaisons and health officials handle all aspects of viral mitigation. This work helps to ensure schools are not the loci of new debilitating outbreaks.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan has focused on closing health equity gaps. He launched a first-in-the-nation Vaccine Equity Task Force that has made both testing and vaccines free and accessible to even the most underserved communities by using mobile health clinics deployed on-demand to any organization. Further, he recently announced the distribution of 500,000 free, at-home coronavirus rapid tests to communities and expanded vaccine booster eligibility to all adults.
Consequently, Maryland has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.
Last month, the FDA approved the use of boosters for all fully vaccinated adults, based on safety and effectiveness data that show the move prevents excess hospitalizations and death. Hogan immediately followed suit, allowing all previously vaccinated Maryland residents access to boosters.
For Youngkin, the course seems clear: He should reject needlessly confusing and unpopular mandates, create partnerships to ensure all vaccine-eligible residents have access to the vaccines or boosters they need, maintain flexibility in allowing localities to make their own decisions about how to deal with the virus based on their local conditions and take advantage of unspent federal dollars to tap into the expertise of the private sector to keep communities safe and schools open.
Last month, pragmatic parents from around Virginia voted to change how things are done in Richmond and demanded a reinvestment in educational excellence in the state’s public schools. Soon, Youngkin will have an opportunity to chart a new and fresh course that emphasizes safe classrooms and in-person learning as the cornerstone of that commitment.