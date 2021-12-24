It’s useful to understand what attitude the former chief executive is bringing to Richmond. Then-candidate Youngkin reiterated that he “will not allow covid lockdowns to ever occur in Virginia again,” contending that widespread lockdowns are too blunt of an instrument. Later, he added, “Localities are going to have to make decisions the way the law works, and that is going to be up to individual decisions but, again, from the governor’s office, you won’t see mandates from me.”