Every time I see the 9-foot statue of Reagan, unveiled 10 years ago last month across from Terminal A to honor his 100th birthday, I think how inappropriate it is to have a monument at an airport to the man who on Aug. 5, 1981, fired more than 11,000 federal air traffic controllers who had ignored his order to return to work after staging a strike to demand better wages and fewer hours to their workweek. Reagan also imposed a lifetime ban on rehiring the strikers.
Of course, there will be those who say, to paraphrase one of Reagan’s famous lines, “there they go again.” I can hear the complaints that this sounds like another screed from a left-winger who doesn’t like conservatives, and especially Reagan. But hold the criticism. I’m not saying admirers of the 40th U.S. president shouldn’t have a statue of their hero; it’s just in the wrong place.
A petition is circulating on the Internet to rename Reagan National Airport for someone other than the former president. My choices would be for individuals closely identified with D.C.: Abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who lived in Washington for a number of years, would rank first on my list, followed perhaps by Abe Pollin, the late owner of the Washington Wizards (nee Bullets), whose many philanthropic deeds continue to help people across the D.C. community.
So where is a more appropriate place to relocate Reagan’s statue? How about at the State Capitol grounds in Illinois, Reagan’s birthplace? In fact, lawmakers in Illinois are considering having his statue put on the grounds, next to those of two other U.S. presidents associated with Illinois — Abraham Lincoln, who began his political career in Illinois, and Ulysses S. Grant.
It might seem incongruous to have the Reagan statue standing in Springfield, Ill., next to the Great Emancipator, but maybe Honest Abe wouldn’t mind sharing the spotlight. Even an Illinois Democratic legislator said she wouldn’t oppose Reagan’s statue at the statehouse, saying “whether we agree with [Reagan’s] policies or not … he had a profound impact on the direction of this country.”
If Illinois doesn’t work out, where are other possibilities for relocating the Reagan statue? The Capitol Rotunda in D.C. already has a statue of him, so that would be redundant. Same with several European cities and California, his adopted state.
If, as it is argued, erecting a statue to somebody does not signal approval, it just marks history, perhaps moving the statue of Reagan to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington (which already has portraits of him and inaugural medals) could satisfy almost everyone, assuming we can agree that’s the best place to put American history on display.