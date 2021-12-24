Every time I see the 9-foot statue of Reagan, unveiled 10 years ago last month across from Terminal A to honor his 100th birthday, I think how inappropriate it is to have a monument at an airport to the man who on Aug. 5, 1981, fired more than 11,000 federal air traffic controllers who had ignored his order to return to work after staging a strike to demand better wages and fewer hours to their workweek. Reagan also imposed a lifetime ban on rehiring the strikers.