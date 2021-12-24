How nice it was to give the tests up for a while, and give up talking about them, too. So perhaps it’s not surprising that Harvard University just announced it will continue its pandemic policy until at least 2026. Applicants can submit test scores if they want to. But if they don’t, the dean of admissions says it won’t count against them. This will probably make for a restful four years for Harvard, and for any other schools that follow Harvard’s lead.