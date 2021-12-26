The reality-denying Republicans who have said the rioters were harmless tourists, or antifa, add insult to those injuries. In refusing to recognize the heroism of Mr. Fanone and other officers who defended the Capitol, and who protected the integrity of the election results and democracy itself, those politicians have disgraced their party and the nation. Their indifference to the gravity of Jan. 6 is an affront to the Constitution, to patriotism and to law enforcement.