- Stay sane. In 2010, extreme and often wacky tea party Republicans such as Delaware’s Christine O’Donnell won party primaries in winnable Senate seats, only to go down to inglorious defeat in the general election. There’s a risk this could happen again, as voluble MAGA enthusiasts such as Arizona’s Kari Lake could win primaries in some key swing states. Party leaders need to get involved early in these races and try to ensure that the party is represented by conservatives who look more like Florida’s Ron DeSantis than the failed 2010 Senate Republican candidate in Nevada, Sharron Angle.
- Make sure Republican-led states are well-governed. That means striking the right balance between economic growth and public spending, and between protecting public health and safety and individual rights. The more Republican governors such as DeSantis, Texas’s Greg Abbott and Iowa’s Kim Reynolds can do this, the better the contrast the GOP can draw with national Democrats if Biden does not right his ship.
- Remember that the GOP failed to take the White House just two years after enjoying an tsunami of success in the 2010 midterms. This came about largely because of complacency. Party leaders thought victory was assured and concluded they did not need to present a candidate with a strong alternative vision. Instead, they nominated Mitt Romney, the least offensive candidate in the field, much as the GOP selected Thomas E. Dewey in 1948 and Robert J. Dole in 1996. In all of these races, the party’s leader offered no new ideas and primarily banked on dissatisfaction with the incumbent. GOP leaders should learn from these failures and foster intraparty dialogue to craft a new agenda that responds to the new problems of our times. Republicans have tried beating something with nothing before; they should resolve to instead beat the fire of one vision with the fire of another.
How the two parties manage these issues in the new year will determine not only their standing at the end of 2022, but for years to come. Let’s hope they’re both up to the challenges.