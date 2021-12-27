Make sure Republican-led states are well-governed . That means striking the right balance between economic growth and public spending, and between protecting public health and safety and individual rights. The more Republican governors such as DeSantis, Texas’s Greg Abbott and Iowa’s Kim Reynolds can do this, the better the contrast the GOP can draw with national Democrats if Biden does not right his ship.

Remember that the GOP failed to take the White House just two years after enjoying an tsunami of success in the 2010 midterms. This came about largely because of complacency. Party leaders thought victory was assured and concluded they did not need to present a candidate with a strong alternative vision. Instead, they nominated Mitt Romney, the least offensive candidate in the field, much as the GOP selected Thomas E. Dewey in 1948 and Robert J. Dole in 1996. In all of these races, the party’s leader offered no new ideas and primarily banked on dissatisfaction with the incumbent. GOP leaders should learn from these failures and foster intraparty dialogue to craft a new agenda that responds to the new problems of our times. Republicans have tried beating something with nothing before; they should resolve to instead beat the fire of one vision with the fire of another.