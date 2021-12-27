I didn’t want to infect my husband. If positive, I should inform the people I’d seen in the days before (I had warned them about a possible exposure) and would cancel upcoming holiday plans to visit friends and family. Also, I wanted to quickly find out whether I was infected because I take an immunosuppressive drug, making me more vulnerable to the coronavirus. I could potentially benefit from monoclonal antibodies, which are most effective if given early in an infection.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, finding out whether I had covid should have been easy. Quick-turnaround PCR tests — which take a couple of hours to run — now exist. Websites list dozens of places doing them, and they’re generally covered at no expense to symptomatic patients.
But my search turned into an infuriating, five-day scavenger hunt.
Across the country, test lines are hours long and results so delayed they are often of limited use. Blame is cast widely: The Food and Drug Administration has been slow to approve at-home tests, which are useful in some situations. The Biden administration recently bought half a billion for free distribution but, with manufacturing time, those won’t be available until January — too little too late with omicron surging.
The underlying problem: We’ve expected the market to resolve a public health crisis, but that’s not the market’s priority. Markets respond when they see actual demand, backed by appealing dollars. Public health, like homeland security, needs to be projecting future threats and working proactively. Serious virus variants were predictable.
Here’s how my hunt proceeded: The D.C. city government and nearby hospitals offered walk-up PCR tests (the most reliable tests available), but with limited hours and three to five days for results. “Walk up” now often means standing in long lines. I was feeling awful and couldn’t see waiting outside for hours in cold weather.
At One Medical, a concierge practice, the next appointment for PCR testing was in 19 days. I tried pharmacies, which were out of at-home kits, and grabbed an appointment — only to find it disappear by the time I uploaded my driver’s license and insurance card.
Some private clinics said they were only testing people without symptoms, or were closed on weekends. Many others required out-of-pocket payments, often with tiered pricing: $250 for one-hour results; $175 if you wait 24 hours. You could also get a 24-hour turnaround if you’re using health insurance but also pony up a $75 rush fee. Otherwise, getting a result would take several days. Appointments were filled anyway.
For $149, I nabbed an appointment for a rapid antigen test (results in an hour) and a PCR test (48 hours) from a truck in Virginia. Luckily, I have a car and could afford the fee; many Americans don’t have that luxury.
The result of the rapid test was negative, but that wasn’t sufficiently reliable given my exposure and symptoms. When I asked to confirm the PCR test’s 48-hour turnaround, the attendant said the surge was slowing things down. (Nine days later, I still don’t have the result.)
The next day, I secured another slot 30 miles into Virginia at a lab that promised a “medical director” would call “within 24 hours” if my test was positive.
When I didn’t hear back a day later, I called: “So does that mean I’m negative?” No, I was told, but they could speed it up for a flight or a medical procedure. I briefly considered scheduling a colonoscopy.
At that point, I’d pretty much missed any potential benefit from monoclonal antibodies. And the people I had informed about a possible exposure were still in limbo.
For the past year, labs and clinics have made good money putting test swabs up noses. Pop-up covid labs have been created to take advantage of the business opportunity. Private hospitals turn around covid tests quickly when they want to get patients into elective (i.e., lucrative) surgeries.
But these places are not primarily concerned about public health, and now they haven’t delivered adequately. Frustrated by such delays, doctors who can afford them have installed in-office PCR machines for quick turnaround, which may someday become as common as the in-office strep test.
Five days after I’d started my hunt, I received an email: I was covid-positive. Luckily, I was feeling much better, without any special treatment. We canceled our family Christmas.
But now, my husband was sniffling and coughing. Some D.C. libraries had started offering free rapid antigen tests, beginning at 10 a.m., but when he called at 10:10 about picking one up, it was too late. Supplies had run out after four minutes. My hunt began all over again — for covid tests that by now should be omnipresent.