For his steadfastness and determination, Archbishop Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, and was cited by the Nobel committee as “a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa.” But he was never shy to criticize his own movement, especially when the principle of nonviolence was at stake. Archbishop Tutu at times risked his own safety, such as when he personally pulled an alleged police informer to safety in 1985 when a mob tried to drag the man on top of a burning car as vengeance for the killing of four young activists. He kept up the pressure even when South Africa was under the control of the African National Congress, accusing President Thabo Mbeki of enriching the elite at the expense of an impoverished populace and President Jacob Zuma of corruption and mismanagement.
“Once we have got it right,” Archbishop Tutu said, “South Africa will be the paradigm for the rest of the world.” Yet the struggles continue, both for South Africa and the rest of the world. Archbishop Tutu didn’t miss this reality. He compared Israel’s policy toward Palestinians to South Africa’s old regime; he condemned the United States for its invasion of Iraq in 2003. Authoritarianism is rising around the world, highlighted most menacingly by the cultural genocide China is carrying out against its Uyghur Muslim minority. Even supposedly democratic nations fall short. Here in the United States, the struggle for racial justice is far from over.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission chaired by Archbishop Tutu strove, to the dissatisfaction of some victims’ families, to balance accountability with forgiveness for those willing to own up to their crimes. This is the same delicate challenge posed anywhere that people seek to heal historical and present-day wounds. But Archbishop Tutu never doubted either his goal or the possibility it could be achieved. “Justice, goodness, love, compassion must prevail,” he said in New York in 1990. “Freedom is breaking out. Freedom is coming.”