For his steadfastness and determination, Archbishop Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, and was cited by the Nobel committee as “a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa.” But he was never shy to criticize his own movement, especially when the principle of nonviolence was at stake. Archbishop Tutu at times risked his own safety, such as when he personally pulled an alleged police informer to safety in 1985 when a mob tried to drag the man on top of a burning car as vengeance for the killing of four young activists. He kept up the pressure even when South Africa was under the control of the African National Congress, accusing President Thabo Mbeki of enriching the elite at the expense of an impoverished populace and President Jacob Zuma of corruption and mismanagement.