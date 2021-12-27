The mayor’s move is welcome but, for too long, her administration seemed to be in denial about the problems at the lab. When concerns were raised nearly two years ago by the offices of the U.S. Attorney and D.C. attorney general, the administration sloughed them off, at one point even blaming “institutional tensions” between law enforcement and prosecutors and forensic scientists. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, to his credit, made a public commitment in the spring to undertake a post-conviction review of cases involving his office and has taken steps to create a new unit to do the work. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said it, too, is committed to a review of cases.