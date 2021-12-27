Some suggest a criminal referral for Trump would be important because it might prod the Justice Department to move on potential prosecutions. But there is zero evidence to support that suggestion. The department is already engaged in a massive criminal investigation of the events of Jan. 6. Some are dissatisfied with the investigation’s pace, or with what they perceive as its scope. But a public shove from Congress is more likely to create a political backlash than it is to spur prosecutors to new action.