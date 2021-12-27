In mid-December, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, caused some raised eyebrows when, employing language from the felony obstruction-of-justice statute used to charge scores of Capitol rioters, she asked whether Trump may be similarly culpable.
A criminal investigation of Trump for possible crimes related to the Capitol riot is indeed warranted. But a criminal referral from Congress would actually undermine the goals of both the Justice Department and the House Jan. 6 committee. It’s a bad idea.
A criminal referral has no real legal effect; it is simply Congress informing the Justice Department about potential criminal conduct. It does not compel or allow prosecutors to do anything they cannot already do. The department may decide the matter is not worthy of investigation, may investigate and decide not to bring any charges, or may decide to prosecute — the same options it has with any information it receives.
In many cases, a referral results when the alleged crime is directly related to congressional proceedings. If a witness appears to lie during congressional testimony, Congress may refer that witness to the Justice Department for an investigation of potential perjury or related crimes. The contempt-of-Congress statute used to charge former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon requires a formal referral from Congress to the U.S. attorney. In such cases, Congress itself is the victim of the alleged crime. Absent the referral, prosecutors might not be aware of what occurred.
At other times, during the course of its legislative or oversight work, Congress uncovers facts suggesting past criminal conduct unrelated to Congress itself. Again, here a referral alerts the Justice Department to the conduct so it can consider whether investigation and prosecution are appropriate.
But the Justice Department does not need a referral from Congress to be aware of the potential crimes surrounding Jan. 6 — including those potentially committed by Trump himself.
The events leading up to the assault on the Capitol are widely known. They have been the subject of numerous media reports and books, not to mention a full impeachment proceeding. The riot is the subject of what is likely the largest and most complex federal criminal investigation in history, with hundreds of people already indicted. The Justice Department is deeply enmeshed in investigating the events of Jan. 6 and does not need a congressional heads-up.
A criminal referral would be worse than unnecessary — it would be counterproductive.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is working to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for keeping politics out of criminal prosecutions. If Congress injects itself into the criminal process, it could make Garland’s job more difficult. It would be that much easier for Trump to claim that any later prosecution was a political witch hunt and that Garland was simply carrying water for House Democrats.
Talk of criminal referrals also threatens to hinder the Jan. 6 committee’s own efforts to obtain information. Lawsuits resisting the committee’s subpoenas filed by Trump, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and others argue that the committee has no legitimate legislative purpose. They claim the committee is unlawfully investigating the Trump administration simply to expose potential misconduct. When the committee’s leaders highlight possible criminal referrals, rather than legislative reforms, they bolster such arguments and undermine the committee’s position in those lawsuits.
Some suggest a criminal referral for Trump would be important because it might prod the Justice Department to move on potential prosecutions. But there is zero evidence to support that suggestion. The department is already engaged in a massive criminal investigation of the events of Jan. 6. Some are dissatisfied with the investigation’s pace, or with what they perceive as its scope. But a public shove from Congress is more likely to create a political backlash than it is to spur prosecutors to new action.
The committee is always free to share information with the Justice Department privately. Presumably such back-channel communications are already going on. But that’s a far cry from a public declaration of the committee’s view about the criminal ramifications of information it obtains.
If the committee is interested in seeing high-level criminal prosecutions for the Capitol riot, the best thing it can do is resist the political urge to make a criminal referral. Congress should focus its efforts on legislative reforms to prevent a future event like Jan. 6, and leave the criminal implications to prosecutors.